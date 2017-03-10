Hungary’s trade surplus grows to EUR 658 mln in January

Hungary’s trade surplus was up by EUR 42 million to EUR 658 mln in January, compared to the same month a year earlier, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first release of data today.

Exports increased by 14.3% and imports by 15.1% during the months, compared to the same period a year earlier, in euro terms. The value of exports amounted to EUR 7.7 billion and that of imports to EUR 7.1 bln.

The share of European Union member states was 81% in exports and 74% in imports, according to data from KSH.