Hungary’s retail sales up 4.7% in November

BBJ

Sales volume in Hungarian retail stores was up by 4.7% in November compared to the same month a year earlier, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a first estimate.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 2.1% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 8.1% in non-food retail shops, and by 3.9% in automotive fuel retail, the KSH said.

In the January-November period, the volume of sales was similarly up by 4.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2015, according to calendar-adjusted data, the KSH added.