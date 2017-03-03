Hungary’s retail sales up 4.7% in January

Hungary’s retail sales were up 4.7% in January, compared to the same month a year earlier, according to a first release of data published this morning by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Retail sales in Hungarian stores were up by 4.7% according to raw data and by 3.7% when adjusted for calendar effects, data published by KSH shows.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 3.2% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 3.7% in non-food retail shops and by 6.4% in automotive fuel retailing, according to KSH.