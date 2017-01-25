Hungary’s retail sales up 4.5% in November

BBJ

Hungary’s retail sales, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data, were up by 4.5% in November compared to the corresponding month of 2015, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) announced today in a second estimate of data.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 2.3% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 7.4% in non-food retail shops, and by 3.9% in automotive fuel retail, according to KSH data.

Sales in the national retail trade network, as well as in mail order and internet retail, totaled HUF 842 billion at current prices in November. Food, drink and tobacco stores accounted for 44% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 40% and 16% respectively, according to the KSH.

In the January-November period, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 4.7%; the volume of sales rose by 2.7% in food, drink and tobacco shops, by 7.2% in non-food retail trade, and by 5.1% in automotive fuel retail, compared to the equivalent period of the previous year, adjusted for calendar effects, according to the KSH.