Hungary’s retail sales up 3.6% in March

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The volume of Hungary’s retail sales was up by 3.6% in March according to raw data and, mainly due to the Easter effect, by 5.6% adjusted for calendar effects, as compared to the same period a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first release of data today.
The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 3.8% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 8.2% in non-food retail shops and by 2.3% in automotive fuel retailing, according to KSH.
In the January-March period, the volume of sales was 3.4% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year, also according to calendar adjusted data, KSH added.
scroll for moreall times CET
Attorney at Law at Schoenherr Hetenyi Attorneys at Law
Tax Advisor, Partner at LeitnerLeitner
Recruitment Consultant at Hays Hungary