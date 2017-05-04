Your cart

Hungary’s retail sales up 3.6% in March

 BBJ
 Thursday, May 4, 2017, 11:31

The volume of Hungary’s retail sales was up by 3.6% in March according to raw data and, mainly due to the Easter effect, by 5.6% adjusted for calendar effects, as compared to the same period a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first release of data today.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 3.8% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 8.2% in non-food retail shops and by 2.3% in automotive fuel retailing, according to KSH.

In the January-March period, the volume of sales was 3.4% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year, also according to calendar adjusted data, KSH added. 

 

 

