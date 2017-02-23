Hungary’s retail sales up 2.8% in 2016

BBJ

Hungary’s retail sales increased by 2.8% according to raw data, and by 3.3% adjusted for calendar effects, in 2016 overall compared to the preceding year, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a first release of data.

(Photo: LaMography / Moni Lazar)

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 3.2% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 3.0% in non-food retail shops, and by 4.3% in automotive fuel retail, according to the KSH. In 2016, the volume of sales – also according to calendar-adjusted data – was 4.6% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year, the stats office added.

In 2016, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 4.6% compared to the previous year, adjusted for calendar effects. The volume of sales rose by 2.7% in food, drink and tobacco shops, by 6.8% in non-food retail trade, and by 5.1% in automotive fuel retail, the KSH said.

In December, sales in the national retail trade network, as well as in mail order and internet retail, totaled HUF 1 trillion at current prices, KSH data show. Food, drink and tobacco stores accounted for 47% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 40% and 13%, respectively.