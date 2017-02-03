Hungary’s retail sales up 2.6% in December

remember me
The volume of Hungary’s retail sales was up by 2.6% according to raw data and by 3.2% adjusted for calendar effects in December, as compared to the same month in 2015, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a first reading of the numbers.
The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 2.5% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 3.4% in non-food retail shops and by 4.3% in automotive fuel retailing, according to KSH.
Across the whole of 2016, the volume of sales – also according to calendar adjusted data – was 4.6% higher than in 2015, KSH added.
