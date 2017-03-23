Hungary’s retail sales grow 4.8% in January

BBJ

The volume of retail sales in Hungary in January was up by 4.8% according to raw data, and by 3.8% adjusted for calendar effects, compared to the equivalent month a year earlier, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a second estimate of data.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 3.4% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 3.7% in non-food retail shops, and by 6.7% in automotive fuel retail.

Sales in the national retail trade network, as well as in mail order and internet retail, amounted to HUF 699 billion at current prices, according to the KSH.

Food, drink and tobacco stores accounted for 48% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 35% and 17% respectively, the KSH added.