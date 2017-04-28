Hungaryʼs PPI grows 4.2% in March

BBJ

Hungary’s industrial producer prices (PPI) grew by an average 4.2% in March, as compared to the same period a year earlier, according to a first release of data published this morning by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Domestic output prices on average were 6.7%, within which manufacturing prices, representing a weight of two-thirds, were 9.5% higher as an impact of changes in the world market price of petroleum, according to the KSH data.

The domestic output prices of the energy industry (electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply), with a weight of nearly one-third, were 0.7% higher than a year earlier. Industrial non-domestic output prices went up by 3% compared to March 2016, KSH reported.

In the January-March period, domestic output prices grew by 6% and non-domestic output prices by 2.3%, as compared to the same period a year earlier, therefore industrial producer prices as a whole were 3.5% higher, according to the statistical office.