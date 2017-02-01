Your cart

Hungaryʼs PMI rises to 56.5 in January

 MTI – Econews
 Wednesday, February 1, 2017, 09:30

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) rose to 56.5 points in January from a revised 52.8 points in December 2016, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

In its original data release on January 2, Halpim said the PMI stood at 52.2 points in December 2016, but it revised this number to a higher value in the Wednesday release.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

In January, among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the production volume index was up from December and was above the 50 mark for the seventeenth month in a row.

The new orders index increased and was above 50 points, showing an expansion of new orders. 

Delivery times were longer than in December, with the sub-index below 50. 

Purchased stocks increased in January, after falling in December.

The employment sub-index was above 50 and showed expansion. This sub-index was somewhat higher than in December.

