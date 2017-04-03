Hungaryʼs PMI falls to 56.0 in March

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) fell to 56.0 points in March, down from 59.4 in February, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Monday, according to Hungarian wire service MTI.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index "fell markedly" but was still over the 50 threshold.

The production volume and employment indices also fell, but still showed expansion.

Delivery times were longer in March.

Purchased inventories rose for the third month in a row, albeit at a slower pace.