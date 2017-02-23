Hungary’s natural decrease moderates in 2016

BBJ

Hungary’s natural decrease - the rate of population decline measured by subtracting the birth rate from the mortality rate - moderated overall in 2016, dropping by 16% to 33,800 compared to the previous year, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a first release of data. The natural decrease was thus down by 6,207 from 2015’s 40,007.

According to preliminary data, 93,100 children were born in Hungary in 2016, 1.5% more than a year earlier, while the number of deaths was 126,900, down 3.6% compared to 2015, the KSH said.

The number of marriages grew by 12% last year compared to 2015, to 51,800, following a continuously growing tendency since 2011, and breaking a record since 1996, according to KSH data.

Per one thousand inhabitants, 9.5 live births and 12.9 deaths were measured. The estimated population number calculated on the basis of the 2011 census, taking into account international migration, was 9,799,000 at the end of 2016, according to the KSH.