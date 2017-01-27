Hungary’s natural decrease moderates further in Jan-Nov

BBJ

Hungary’s natural decrease was 29,279 persons in the January-November period in 2016, some 7,751 lower than the same period a year earlier, according to the Central Statistical Office (KSH). In the period, 1.4% more children were born and the number of deaths dropped 5.4%.

In the first eleven months, 85,128 children were born, which was 1,214 (1.4%) more than the same period a year earlier while the number of deaths was 114,407 which meant 5.4% or numerically 6,537 fewer deceases than the level a year before, according to data by KSH.

The number of births increased while the number of deaths decreased, thus the natural decrease moderated from 37,030 in January–November 2015 to 29,279 persons in the first eleven months of 2016, which meant a decrease of 21%, KSH reported.

The 48,920 marriages registered in the first eleven months of the year exceeded significantly, by 11% the value a year earlier, while there were 9.5 live births and 12.7 deceases per thousand inhabitants, according to data by KSH.