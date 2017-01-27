Hungary’s natural decrease grew less quickly Jan.-Nov.

BBJ

Hungary’s natural decrease was 29,279 persons in the January-November period in 2016, some 7,751 lower than the same period a year earlier, according to the Central Statistical Office (KSH). In the period, 1.4% more children were born, while the number of deaths dropped by 5.4%.

In the first 11 months, 85,128 children were born, which was 1,214 (1.4%) more than the same period a year earlier, while the number of deaths was 114,407, which meant 5.4% or 6,537 fewer people died than a year before, according to the data from KSH.

The natural decrease thus moderated from 37,030 in January–November 2015 to 29,279 people in the first 11 months of 2016, which meant a decrease of 21%, KSH reported.

The 48,920 marriages registered in the first 11 months of the year represented a significant (11%) increase on the same period in 2015. There where 9.5 live births and 12.7 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants, the figures show.