Hungary’s natural decrease decelerates further

BBJ

Hungary’s natural decrease - the rate of population decline measured by subtracting the birth rate from the mortality rate - was 25,828 in the first ten months of the year, some 8,162 lower than over the corresponding period of 2015, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a first reading of data.

The number of deaths was 103,184 in the January-October period, dropping by 6.8% compared to the first ten months a year earlier, while the number of children born was up by 0.9% at 77,356, according to data from the KSH.

There were 9.4 live births and 12.6 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants in the first ten months of the year, the KSH said.

The 46,286 marriages registered in the first ten months of the year was up by 11% on the figure measured a year earlier. With the exception of August, more people got married every month than in the corresponding period of last year.