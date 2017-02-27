Hungary’s jobless rate drops to 4.3% in Nov-Jan

BBJ

Hungary’s unemployment rate dropped by 1.9 percentage points year-on-year to 4.3% in the November-January period, with a sharper improvement for women resulting in a level of joblessness among women even lower than that of men, according to a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The unemployment rate among men aged 15–74 dropped by 1.6 percentage points to 4.4%, while that of women declined by 2.2 percentage points to 4.1%, in the November-January period, compared to the corresponding three-month period a year earlier. The unemployment rate in the 15–24 age group decreased by 3.1 percentage points to 11.1%, although every fifth unemployed person still belonged to this age group.

The average duration of unemployment was 18 months; 46.8% of unemployed people had been searching for a job for one year or more, i.e. were long-term unemployed, according to the KSH.

In the period concerned, the number of people in employment totaled 4.4 million, 161,000 more than a year earlier. The employment rate among people aged 15–64 increased to 67.4%, with stronger improvement in the employment indicators of women, KSH data show.