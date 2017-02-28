Hungary’s industrial producer prices up 2.2% in January

BBJ

Hungary’s industrial producer prices rose by 2.2% on average in January, compared to a year earlier, according to a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) Tuesday morning.

Domestic output prices were 4.3% higher on average, within which manufacturing prices were 7.4% higher, while prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, also representing significant weight, were 1.9% lower than a year earlier. Industrial non-domestic output prices went up by 1.2% compared to a year earlier, according to the KSH.

Of the end-use groups of the producing branches of industry in Hungary, prices rose by 5.1% in energy and intermediate producing branches, by 1.8% in capital goods producing, and by 2.7% in consumer goods producing branches, the KSH added.

Industrial non-domestic output prices were up by 1.2%. In this group, manufacturing prices rose by 1.1%, while prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, representing small weight, were 0.3% lower, according to the statistics office.