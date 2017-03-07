Hungary’s industrial output up 6.5% in January

remember me
Hungary’s industrial output was up 6.5% in January, compared to the corresponding month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a first release of data.
Adjusted for working days, industrial production increased by 1.6%, as this January the number of working days was two more than a year earlier, the statistics office said.
The volume of industrial production in January – according to seasonally and working day-adjusted indices – was below the level of the previous month by 0.1%, the KSH added.
