Hungary’s industrial output up 2.7% in February

The volume of industrial output in Hungary rose by 2.7% in February, compared to the same month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported today in a first release of data. Year-on-year, output went up by 4.5% in the first two months of this year.
Adjusted for working days, industrial production expanded by 7.0%, the significant difference between crude and adjusted data primarily due to last year’s leap-day effect, the KSH said.
The volume of industrial production in February – according to seasonally and working day-adjusted indices – was above the level of the previous month by 3.4%, the KSH added.
