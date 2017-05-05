Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Hungary’s industrial output up 12.8% in March

 BBJ
 Friday, May 5, 2017, 10:58

Hungary’s industrial production was up by 12.8% in March, as compared to the same month a year earlier while adjusted for working days, the production grew by 9.4%, according to a first release of data issued today by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The volume of industrial production in March – according to seasonally and working-day adjusted indices – was also above the level of the previous month, but only by 0.4%, according to KSH.

In the first three months of the year, the figure was up by 7.5%, the statistical office noted.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Extreme Digital partners with Kika, Abra furniture

    E-retailer Extreme Digital has recently opened a new store in Kika in Soroksár, in Budapest’s District XXIII, the first such shop opened inside a furniture store. Extreme Digital says it expects the new store to see outstanding traffic. It will soon offer joint shipping with Kika and Abra, another furniture store inside the complex, so customers can receive their furniture and appliances at the same time.

     

Related articles