Hungary’s industrial output up 12.8% in March

BBJ

Hungary’s industrial production was up by 12.8% in March, as compared to the same month a year earlier while adjusted for working days, the production grew by 9.4%, according to a first release of data issued today by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The volume of industrial production in March – according to seasonally and working-day adjusted indices – was also above the level of the previous month, but only by 0.4%, according to KSH.

In the first three months of the year, the figure was up by 7.5%, the statistical office noted.