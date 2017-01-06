Hungary’s industrial output up 0.6% in November

remember me
The volume of Hungary’s industrial output was up by 0.6% in November compared to the same month a year earlier, with the index adjusted for working days equaling the non-adjusted figure, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first estimate of data today.
In the period January-November, output was up by 1%. The volume of industrial production in November – according to seasonally and working-day adjusted indices – was above the level of the previous month by 0.9%, the KSH added.
