Hungary’s Index.hu most popular news site for smartphone users

BBJ

Smartphone users in Hungary who read news on their handheld devices prefer Index.hu (64%), followed by Origo.hu (55%), Hir24.hu (45%) and HVG.hu (40%), a recent survey by eNet and Telekom shows.

Hungarian smartphone users prefer to use their mobile internet for reading news and using social media sites, according to the representative survey sampling 1,000 internet users. Of the users asked, 86% say they read news on their devices, and 80% visit social media sites, while 39% read electronic newspapers and magazines, 29% read blogs, and 14% read ebooks.

Although 83% of the respondent watch free online video content, 31% watch real-time television broadcasts and 29% follow television shows already aired, only 4% said they had paid for online streaming services