Hungary’s Index.hu most popular news site among smartphone users

BBJ

Smartphone users who read news on their handhelds prefer Index.hu in 64%, followed by Origo.hu in 55%, Hir24.hu in 45% and HVG.hu in 40%, a recent survey by eNet and Telekom shows, according to reports.

Hungarian smartphone users prefer to use their mobile internet for reading news and using social media sites, according to the representative survey sampling 1,000 internet users. Out of the sampled users, 86% say they read news on their devices and 80% claim to social media sites, while 39% read electronic newspapers and magazines, 29% read blogs and 14% read ebooks.

Although 83% of the respondent watch free online video content, 31% watch real-time television broadcasts and 29% follow television shows already aired, only 4% claim to have paid for online streaming services