Hungary’s GDP growth reached 1.6% in Q4 2016

BBJ

Hungary’s GDP growth reached 1.6% in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to Q4 of 2015, according to a first release of data the Central Statistical Office (KSH) published today. In 2016 overall, GDP rose by 2%, KSH added.

The main contributors to the growth in last quarter’s GDP were market services and agriculture, according to KSH, while the performance of industry stagnated and construction continue to be a downward drag.

The volume of GDP grew by 0.4%, compared to the same quarter a year earlier, according to both seasonally and calendar adjusted data.