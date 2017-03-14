Hungary’s farm prices drop 2.6% in Jan

BBJ

Hungary’s agricultural producer prices dropped by 2.6% in January, compared to the same month a year earlier, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first release of data today.

The drop was chiefly made up of an 8.9% decrease in the prices of crop products and a 9.6% rise in the prices of live animals and animal products, according KSH.

In a year-on-year comparison in January, cereals prices were cut by 13%, the price of fruits decreased by 3.9%, vegetables in general were down 3.6% and potatoes by 8.8%. The producer price level of live animals went up by 8.4%, animal products by 12%, KSH says.

The price of poultry for slaughter decreased by 2.1% over a year, while the price of pigs for slaughter was up 27%; their procurement price rose until September 2016 and has fluctuated between HUF 377 and HUF 415/kilogram since then.

The procurement price of milk, after a decline from January 2015 to July 2016, has increased and returned to the price level of January 2015. It has risen since July 2016, and was HUF 94/liter in January 2017.