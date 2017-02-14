Hungary’s CPI up 2.3% in January

BBJ

Hungary’s inflation indicator, the consumer prices index (CPI), was up by 2.3% in January, compared to the same month one year earlier, with the highest price rises being observed among motor fuels and other goods, as well as alcoholic beverages and tobacco, according to a first estimate of data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) today.

Food prices rose in January by 1.4%, within which the price of sugar spiked by 15.3%, pork by 9.6%, cheese by 4.6%, and the price of seasonal food items by 3.5%, compared to the first month of 2015.

The price of poultry meat was cut by 16.4%, and that of eggs by 5%. A higher-than-average price rise of 6.9% was recorded for other goods, within which consumers paid 15.2% more for motor fuels, KSH said.

The prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by 2.5%, those of services by 1.4% and clothing and footwear prices by 1% on average, KSH reported. The prices of electricity, gas and other fuels increased slightly, by 0.1%. Consumers paid 0.4% less for consumer durables, KSH added.