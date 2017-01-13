Hungary’s CPI up 1.8% in Dec., up 0.4% in 2016

BBJ

Hungary’s Consumer Price Index, the inflation indicator, was up by 1.8% in December, as compared to the same month a year earlier, while annually a 0.4% rise was gauged, according to a first reading of data issued by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Among the main groups of consumption the highest rises in prices were measured for “other goods”, including motor fuels, as well as for alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

In December, food prices rose by 1.3%, within which the price of sugar increased by 16.3%, the price of seasonal food items (potatoes, fresh vegetables and fruits) by 3.6%, the price of cheese and rolls both by 2.7% and milk by 2.6%, while the price of pork fell by 8.5% and poultry meat by 3.6%, compared to the same month a year earlier, KSH reported.

The month saw a higher-than-average price rise of 3.5% in the case of other goods, while the price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by 2.5%, services rose by 1.9% and clothing and footwear by 0.5% on average. The prices of electricity, gas and other fuels were unchanged, while consumers paid 0.5% less for consumer durables, according to the statistics office.

Full year consumer prices went up by 0.4% on average – and within this food prices by 0.7% – compared to the preceding year, the KSH data reveals. The highest price rise (2.3%) was recorded for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, while the prices of services rose by 1.5%, those of consumer durables by 0.5% and the prices of clothing and footwear by 0.4% on average. Consumers paid 2.2% less for other goods, and the prices of electricity, gas and other fuels were reduced by 0.1%, KSH added.