Hungary’s CPI growth slows to 2.7% in March

BBJ

Hungary’s consumer prices, the countryʼs inflation indicator, grew by 2.7% on average in March compared to the same month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first reading of data today. The figure is under both market expectations (3.0%-3.1%) and the previous month’s figure (2.9%).

In year-on-year terms, food prices rose by 2.2%, within which the price of sugar rose by 14.0%, pork by 10.8%, cheese by 7.1%, meat products by 5.0% and bread by 3.6%, according to the KSH. The price of poultry meat fell by 16.5%, and that of eggs by 5.6%.

The KSH reported a higher than average price rise of 7.6% for other goods (pharmaceutical products, motor fuels, household products and recreational goods), within which there was a 17.1% rise in the price of motor fuels. Consumers paid an average 2.6% more for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, 1.6% more for services, 0.5% more for clothing and footwear, and 0.5% more for electricity, gas and other fuels. Consumer durables cost 0.6% less for consumers, the KSH concluded.

In the January-March period, consumer prices increased by 2.6% on average, compared to the equivalent period of the previous year.