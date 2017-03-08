Hungary’s CPI grows 2.9% in February

BBJ

Hungary’s consumer price index (CPI), a main indicator of inflation that measures changes in the price level of a basket of consumer goods and services, was up 2.9% on average in February compared to the same month of 2016, according to a first release of data published today by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In February 2017, food prices rose by 1.9%, while a higher than average price rise of 8.7% was recorded for other goods, with consumers paying 19.9% more for motor fuels compared to February 2016, according to KSH data. An average price rise of 2.8% was measured for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, 1.5% for services, and 0.6% for clothing and footwear, while prices of electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 0.3%. Consumers paid 1.4% less for consumer durables.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices were up by 0.4% on average in February. A price rise of 1.0% was recorded for food, while prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco were up by 0.4%, consumer durables grew 0.3% dearer and services cost 0.2% more on average for consumers. Prices of electricity, gas and other fuels as well as other goods increased slightly, by 0.1%, within which prices of pharmaceutical products rose by 0.7% and those of motor fuels by 0.2%. Consumers paid 1.2% less for clothing and footwear, according to the KSH.