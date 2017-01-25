Hungary’s corn yield breaks record in 2016

BBJ

The average yield of corn in Hungary broke the record last year by exceeding 8.6 tons per hectare, largely due to the periodic consecutive alternation of ideal hot weather and abundant rainfall, according to the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

With the exception of potatoes, the production of the observed crops harvested in the fall was higher than in the previous year, according to the KSH.

Record yields of sunflower and rapeseed were harvested, nearly 1.9 million tons of the former and close to 900,000 tons of the latter. Some 2.5 million tons (17.8%) more cereals were produced on a 145,000 hectares (5.4%) smaller area compared to 2015, the KSH added.