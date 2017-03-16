Hungary’s construction output hikes 18.5% in Jan

BBJ

The volume of Hungary’s construction output grew by 18.5% in January, compared to the same month in the preceding year, according to a first release of data published today by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). KSH noted that the base period was low in 2016.

Output in the two main construction groups moved in opposite directions: the construction of buildings increased by 32.8%, while that of civil engineering works fell by 3%. Growth in buildings was primarily the result of industrial construction and, to a lesser extent, sports facilities and educational buildings, according to KSH. The production of specialised construction activities grew by 24.2%, KSH reported.

The volume of new contracts was 211.8% higher than in the same period of the previous year, within which the volume of new contracts concluded was up by 287.4% for the construction of buildings and by 152.7% for the construction of civil engineering works, KSH added.

At the end of January, the month-end volume of the stock of contracts of construction enterprises was 122.8% higher than the previous yearʼs low base.

Based on seasonally- and working day-adjusted indices, construction output increased by 4.6% in January compared to the previous month, according to KSH.