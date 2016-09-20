Hungary’s cattle stock keeps growing

BBJ

The increase in Hungary’s cattle stock, lasting since 2010, continued further up to June 1 this year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a report.

The number of sheep grew by 34,000 year-on-year to 1.2 million and the number of cattle rose by 14,000 to 832,000, while the milk cow stock increased by 11,000. The chicken stock fell by 1.2 million to 36.7 million, the pig stock decreased by 99,000 to 3 million, and the number of all poultry remained unchanged compared to a year earlier, data from the KSH show.

As of June 1, the stock of laying hens was 10.7 million, while the number of ewes was 809,000, KSH data reveal.