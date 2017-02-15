Hungary’s cattle stock increases further in December

BBJ

Hungary’s cattle stock has been on the increase ever since 2010, according to latest data issued by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). The pig stock was down by 138,000 and sheep stock by 69,000 in the last six months, while the stock of chickens was 436,000 lower than a year earlier.

In December, 17,000 more cattle were surveyed, compared to the same month a year earlier, their number reaching 838,000; the cow stock increased by 12,000 to 379,000 over a year, according to KSH.

The number of pigs was put at 2.9 million, 237,000 less than a year earlier, with the number of breeding sows down by 20,000 in December, in a year-on-year comparison.

The number of chickens was put at 32 million, some 436,000 less than one year earlier, while the stock of laying hens was 11.4 million, lessening by 971,000 over a year, KSH said.

The sheep stock was 1.2 million, which is 32,000 less than last year, while the number of ewes was put at 805,000, or 43,000 less than previously, KSH added.