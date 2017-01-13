Hungary’s agricultural producer prices drop 5.5% in November

BBJ

Hungary’s agricultural producer prices dropped by 5.5% in November, compared to the same month one year earlier, with the price of crop products dropping 11% and the price of live animals and animal products increasing by 5.1%, according to a first reading of data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In November, the price of cereals was down by 15%, the price of fruits decreased by 6.5%, while the producer price level of live animals rose by 4.5% and that of animal products by 6.6%, according to data from KSH. The procurement price of milk has risen since July, equaling HUF 87/liter in November (HUF 8 higher than in October), KSH said.

The price of pigs for slaughter was up by 15%, while the price of chickens for slaughter had dropped by 7.6% over a year, the statistical office reported.

In the January-November period, agricultural producer prices fell by 3.7%, with the prices of crop products dropping by 5% and those of live animals and animal products by 1.5%, as compared to the same 11 month one year earlier.

In that period, vegetable prices were down by 2.5%, and fruit prices by 4.1%, while the price of pigs for slaughter increased by 3.2%. The rise of milk prices in the past few months could not compensate for the decreases at the beginning of the year, meaning the price of milk fell by 7.7% overall, KSH added.