Hungary’s accommodation revenues up 11%

BBJ

The gross revenues – calculated at current prices – of accommodation establishments in Hungary grew by 11% to HUF 23.9 billion in January, compared to the same month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a first reading of data. Room occupancy in hotels increased by 3.4 percentage points to 42.5%.

The total gross revenue of accommodation establishments increased by 11% to HUF 23.9 bln; within this accommodation fee revenues increased by 12% (to HUF 13.2 bln), other revenues by 10% (to HUF 5.6 bln) and catering revenues by 7.3% (to HUF 5.1 bln).

The number of international tourist arrivals grew by 16% and that of international tourism nights by 14%. The number of domestic guests grew by 3.8% and that of tourism nights spent by them by 5.6%.

Of the most important source countries, turnover measured in tourism nights significantly increased by between 8% and 21% in the case of Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Italy, Romania and Russia, according to KSH.

On January 31, 2017, compared to the same date of the previous year, the number of units operating in Hungary (2,400) had risen by 45, though the number of available bed-places (204,000) was nearly unchanged compared to the base period.