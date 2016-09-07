Hungary, Turkey discuss economic cooperation

BBJ

Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga and Turkeyʼs Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak met yesterday in Budapest to discuss possible areas for cooperation between the two countries, Hungarian news agency MTI reported, based on an announcement by the Hungarian ministry.

Opportunities for cooperation between the countries exist in the agricultural sector, especially in exports of livestock, as well as in electricity generation, biomass, the training of nuclear engineers, water management and flood protection, MTI reported.



Varga noted that approximately 600 Turkey-based companies operate in Hungary, employing several thousand staff. According to the minister, Hungarian companies operating in Turkey are interested in IT investments, as well as in dairy and printing industry projects and sewage management programs.