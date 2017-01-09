Hungary spends HUF 3.3 bln against bird flu

BBJ

The bird flu epidemic in several areas of Hungary has generated more than an accumulated HUF 3.3 billion in direct costs for related players in the sector, according to a report by Hungarian economic daily Világgazdaság, based on data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Approximately HUF 2.7 bln compensation has been paid to farmers whose poultry were culled to prevent the deadly virus from spreading, Világgazdaság reported. Negotiations are underway to pay compensation to more farmers who were affected by the epidemic, the paper added.

The Hungarian poultry sector is estimated to have suffered damages of a total HUF 6.5 bln, said László Bárány, owner of poultry processor and producer Master Good. According to Bárány, the sector could not cope without support from the Hungarian government and the European Union.