Hungary sees ‘severe’ cleaning staff shortage

BBJ

Cleaning firms operating in Hungary have seen a severe labor shortage in the sector recently, Zoltán Paár, the head of cleaning industry association MATISZ, told Hungarian news agency MTI today.

Approximately 8,500 positions have been registered as unfilled at local employment offices throughout the country, Paár said, adding that he believes the actual number could be much higher as most companies simply do not advertise with such offices, the news agency reported.

Net monthly wages for full-time cleaning staff have risen from HUF 65,000-70,000 in 2014 to HUF 80,000-100,000 at present, MTI reported, adding that some staff can earn up to HUF 120,000-140,000 per month. This means that wages of cleaning staff still lag significantly behind the country’s average gross monthly wage, which was measured at HUF 259,875 in June this year, and a net HUF 172,818 per month, according to data collected by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Paár noted that payroll accounts for about 80% of the costs of cleaning companies, MTI added.