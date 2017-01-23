Hungary seeks EU crisis assistance for farmers hit by bird flu

MTI – Econews

Hungary will officially request financial assistance from the European Commission to alleviate the economic effects of the recent outbreak of avian influenza, or bird flu, the Ministry of Agriculture told Hungarian news agency MTI today.

The request will be presented by István Nagy, state secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, at a meeting of the EUʼs Agricultural and Fisheries Council in Brussels today.

Hungarian farmers suffered direct losses estimated at about HUF 3 billion due to the bird flu outbreak by mid-January, Attila Csorbai, head of the Poultry Product Council, said earlier, adding that final figures are not yet available as the outbreak is not yet over.

There are now seven counties affected by avian influenza in Hungary.