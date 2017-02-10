Hungary ranked 13th on U.S. Chamber of Commerce IP index

MTI – Econews

Hungary was ranked 13th out of 45 countries on the 2017 edition of the United States Chamber of Commerceʼs International Intellectual Property Index, state news wire MTI reported.

Hungary scored 25.39 points on the IP index, slightly below the regional average of 27.61 points but above the overall median index score of 15.39 points.

The report accompanying the index and prepared by the Global Intellectual Property Center of the U.S. Chamber said Hungary enjoyed a “strong and sophisticated IP system conferred through EU membership” and had strong “sector-specific IP rights in place such as regulatory data protection and patent term restoration”.

Hungary, however, showed weakness in having a “challenging enforcement environment, particularly with regard to online and digital content”, “one of the highest levels of video game piracy in the world”, and a “high level of physical counterfeiting”.

Plain packaging rules introduced in 2016 for tobacco products also resulted in low points for limiting the use of brands.