Hungary pulls in €158 mln venture capital in 2015

BBJ

Hungarian businesses attracted approximately €158 million in venture capital and private equity last year, the Hungarian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (HVCA) reported late yesterday based on data from trade association Invest Europe.

Considering the region, Hungary drew the third largest amount of venture capital, a share of approximately 10% of the total. Poland attracted by far the most in the region, about 54%, followed by Serbia’s 14%. Romania finished fourth with 9% of the total, according to the report by HVCA.

