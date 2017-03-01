Hungary PMI rises to 59.5 in February

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) rose to 59.5 points in February from a revised 57 points in January, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Wednesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

In its original data release on February 1, Halpim said the PMI stood at 56.5 points in January, but it revised this number to a higher value in the Wednesday release.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

In February, among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the production volume index was up from January and was above the 50 mark for the eighteenth month in succession.

The new orders index also increased and was above 50 points, showing an expansion of new orders.

Delivery times were longer than in January, as the sub-index was below 50 and lower than in January.

Purchased stocks increased in February for the second month in succession.

The employment sub-index was above 50, showing expansion, and was somewhat higher than in January.