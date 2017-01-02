Hungary PMI falls to 52.2 in December

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 52.2 points in December 2016 from a revised 56.3 points in November 2016, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, announced today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

In its original data release on December 1, 2016 Halpim said the PMI was at 56.6 points in November but it revised its number to a lower value in the Mondayʼs release.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

In December among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the production volume index fell from November but stayed above the 50 mark for the twelfth month in a row.

The new orders index fell more rapidly but was still above 50 points.

Delivery times were longer than in November, the sub-index was below 50.

Purchased stocks fell in December.

The employment sub-index was slightly above 50 and showed expansion. The sub-index was somewhat higher than in November.