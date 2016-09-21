Hungary offers HUF 2 bln funding for buying e-vehicles

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian government is offering HUF 2 billion of funding this year for the purchase of electric cars and light commercial vehicles, Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said today at the Emobility Forum 2016 event, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The grant will be available for the purchase or lease of new vehicles where the price of the vehicle does not exceed HUF 15 million. Funding will be capped at 21% of the gross purchasing price or a maximum HUF 1.5 mln.

Private persons, companies, entrepreneurs, local municipalities, civil and government-funded organizations can apply for funding from October 27.