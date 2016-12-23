Hungary net external financing capacity at 8.6% of GDP in Q3

MTI – Econews

Adjusted for seasonal effects, Hungaryʼs net external financing capacity was EUR 2.371 billion or 8.6% of quarterly GDP in the third-quarter, balance of payment data published by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) today shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The adjusted Q3 surplus was up from the first-quarter, when it reached EUR 1.8 bln and the second-quarter, when the surplus was EUR 2.062 bln.

The unadjusted net external financing capacity came to EUR 2.469 bln in the third-quarter, up from EUR 1.663 bln in Q2 and EUR 1.544 bln in Q1.

Using adjusted figures, net transfers from the European Union totalled EUR 1.239 bln in Q3, while the figure containing seasonal effects as well amounted to EUR 1.327 bln.

In terms of the unadjusted values, net primary income for EU transfers amounted to EUR 276 million and the deficit on current transfers to and from the EU was EUR 116 mln. Funds received from the EU, recorded as capital transfers, came to EUR 1.167 bln.

The current account surplus reached an unadjusted EUR 1.289 bln in Q3.

Adjusted for seasonal effects, the current account surplus came to EUR 1.093 bln, down EUR 532 mln in a quarter. A markedly lower surplus for the balance of goods and slightly lower surplus for services both decreased the current account surplus.

The adjusted surplus in the balance of goods fell to EUR 1.061 bln from EUR 1.460 bln and the surplus in the balance of services was down EUR 45 mln at EUR 1.418 bln. Adjusted primary income showed a deficit of EUR 1.219 bln and secondary income a deficit of EUR 378m.

For direct investments, unadjusted transactions showed a net inflow of EUR 1.371 bln in Q3 2016. Outward investments by residents rose by EUR 129 mln and inward investments by non-residents by EUR 1.499 bln.

Equity and reinvested earnings increased the value of foreign direct investments by EUR 186 mln and EUR 219 mln, respectively, in Q3. Capital withdrawals in the form of super dividends reduced foreign investment by EUR 39 mln. Transactions in debt instruments showed a net EUR 277 mln decrease in assets.

Within inward investments, equity and reinvested earnings increased the value of non-residentsʼ investments by EUR 395 mln and EUR 2.009 bln, respectively. The net transactions in debt instruments showed a decrease of EUR 905 mln in net liabilities.

Portfolio investment transactions showed a net outflow of EUR 467 mln in the third-quarter, reflecting a EUR 2 mln increase in assets and a EUR 465 mln decrease in liabilities.

Other investments showed an outflow of EUR 3.623 bln. This marked a EUR 1.551 bln increase in assets and a decrease of EUR 2.072 bln in liabilities.