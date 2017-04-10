Hungary, Iran sign nuclear cooperation agreement

Christian Keszthelyi

As expected according to earlier reports, Hungary and Iran signed a declaration of intent on cooperating in nuclear energy over the weekend, chiefly in the area of security, according to a report by state wire service MTI.

On behalf of Hungary, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén signed the agreement, which is in line with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and European Union norms, according to Bertalan Havasi, who heads the Press Office of the Prime Minister.

Hungary is prepared to start talks with Iran on an investment protection agreement on the basis of a European Commission resolution, he added.

Cabinet Chief János Lázár last week confirmed a Tehran Times report that the two countries would be expanding nuclear cooperation by signing an agreement on April 8, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced last Wednesday. The agreement was inked by Semjén and AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi.

