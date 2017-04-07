Hungary, Iran eye nuclear research cooperation

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungary and Iran are making preparations to sign an agreement on mutually developing small nuclear reactors for research purposes, Cabinet Chief János Lázár confirmed yesterday during his regular weekly conference.

Answering a question in relation to an earlier report by the Tehran Times, Lázár said the agreement is expected to be reached within the framework of the Iran nuclear deal.

Tehran Times reported that the two countries will be expanding nuclear cooperation by signing an agreement on April 8, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi announced on Wednesday. The agreement will be inked by AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi and Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén.

“One particular project that I suggested was to see if we can... together design a small reactor of 25 megawatts,” Salehi said, according to the report. “It was received well and we hope that we can start this project, just on paper,” the Tehran Times wrote. The project “requires a lot of scientific work to come up with such a design, certainly a number of years of hard work. We want to see if we can do this,” he reportedly added.