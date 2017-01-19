Hungary guest of honour at Berlinʼs Green Week

MTI – Econews

Hungary is the guest of honor at this yearʼs Berlin International Green Week, one of the largest exhibitions for the farming, horticultural and food processing industries in the world, opening today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The opening gala on Thursday night will be addressed by Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Sándor Fazekas, and Christian Schmidt, his German counterpart.

More than 30 Hungarian exhibitors will display their products, including wine, pálinka, meat products, and confectionery.

The fair, due to run until January 29, is expected to attract 400,000 visitors.

Hungary will participate in the Berlin event for the 45th time, and for the second time as co-organizer.