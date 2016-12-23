Hungary gas consumption up 6.7% in 2015

MTI – Econews

Gas consumption in Hungary rose 6.7% to 8.907 billion cubic meters last year, the Hungarian Energy and Utilities Regulatory Office (MEKH) and Hungarian gas delivery company FGSZ said today, according to state news agency MTI. Retail gas consumption grew 14% to 3.133 billion cubic meters.

MEKH noted that weather conditions heavily affect retail gas consumption: below a daily average temperature of 15.4ºC (59.7ºF), each one-degree drop raises daily consumption by 2.1 million cubic meters.

Domestic gas production covered 20% of consumption and imports accounted for the remaining 80% last year.

“Peak daily consumption last year was reached on January 7, at 55,537 cubic meters, with a daily average temperature of -5.7ºC [21.7ºF].”