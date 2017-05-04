Your cart

Hungary fines 730,000+ motorists for driving without vignette

 MTI – Econews
 Thursday, May 4, 2017, 12:31

NUSZ, the company that operates Hungaryʼs motorway toll system, fined 731,000 motorists a combined total of almost HUF 5.8 bln for driving without a vignette last year, CEO Tibor Börzsei said today, according to MTI, the Hungarian wire service.

The number of fines was up 42% from 2015, while the value of the fines increased 13%, Börzsei said. NUSZ carried out 303 million checks of vehicles last year, up 46%.

 

 

